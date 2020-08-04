North Korea is in the hearts of many Christians who are praying for the freedom of Christian brothers and sisters who are unsettled and troubled.

Praying, worshiping, and having a Bible in North Korea is forbidden and if one is caught they will be put into prison or sentenced to death. For Christians it is sometimes difficult to pray especially for countries or people who face brutality. Looking for the right words can be hard, but when it comes to scripture-based prayers, it helps and is encouraging. There are five biblical verses that can help those who have a heart for the fellow Christian brothers and sisters in North Korea and for that country.

As Kim Jong Un began leading North Korea's government, the numbers of persecution and oppressions on anyone he saw as his enemy stormed up. Many people who were seen as a disruption, an enemy, or an intruder to Kim Jong Un's eyes, were killed, kept in prisons and camps or banished them to closed villages. The first verse from the Bible is from Mark 4:39, Jesus is the only one who is able to calm the storm. You can pray and ask God, to calm the storm in North Korea, the storm of Kim Jong Un's brutality.

In Luke 18:16 says, " But Jesus called the children to him and said, "Let the children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these." The most discouraging and distressing thing for a Christian parent in North Korea may be not being able to pray for meals, taking their children to church without worrying, and not able to share bible stories to their children. As many children of North Korea are indoctrinated, being instructed to follow and obey Kim Jong Un's regime, they may describe their parents as dangerous or enemies of their country. "Parents can only pray that once their children are old enough they will be receptive to the gospel" (Joshua Pease, an author of Open Doors). Secondly, you can pray for the families in North Korea, for strength over the believers and seeds of the gospel to be planted in the hearts of the North Koreans.

Human trafficking in North Korea is still happening today. It was stated by Joshua Pease, "Thousands of North Korean women, often mothers, have been tricked into human trafficking or voluntarily entered into it out of a need to feed their families." These women are forced to be with Chinese men and live their lives with them. "Jesus answered her, 'If you knew the gift of God, and who it is that is speaking to you, 'Give me a drink,' you would have asked him, and he would have given you living water." (John 4:10). As these women are living in sorrow and pain, the next prayer topic will be for healing and restorations in their hearts, for Him to be revealed to the broken women, and to physically heal them.

"And Peter answered him, 'Lord, if it is you, command me to come to you on the water'" (Matthew 14:28). For Christians who are living life in North Korea, the following questions listed is something that is being frequently asked in their thoughts: When will I meet another Christian, is it possible? Is it safe to spread the gospel? How can I help the community around me? As there may be more questions and doubts during these tribulations, you can ask God to show glimpses of His love, grace, and mercy to them and to receive the wisdom and discernment, to know what is right or wrong. Just like Jesus' disciple, Peter, from the Bible you can also pray that these brothers' and sisters' eyes may be fixed upon the Lord.

Lastly, as one body, let us pray and ask God to give people the heart of love and forgiveness. As Satan has hardened and closed many North Korean rulers' hearts, pray that God will soften their hearts and bring peace, love, and His light over their lives. The prayers of yours may not or never see the outcome of the prayers over the leaders, but let us follow the example of Christ and pray for the North Korean churches and for the oppressors. As it is said in Luke 23:34, "Jesus said, "Father forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing." Jesus asked God, His Father, not to hold this sin against the sinners.