Recent turpitude in the UK that has caught the attention of the Department of Health is death surrounding a new 'pills by post' service.

This service allows women who wish to have an abortion to do so in their homes, mainly in order to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

However, on May 21, a senior NHS midwife reported in an email that there are ongoing investigations for 13 separate deaths. Among these incidents, 2 women have died, one baby was aborted well past the 10-week legal limit, and one baby was aborted alive.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children insists that the Department of Health investigate the DIY abortions.

Alithea Williams, SPUC's Parliamentary Research Officer states that "neither the government nor the abortion industry cares about women's health and well being. It's time to tell the truth".

Christian Concern presented evidence in the Court of Appeal about the risks of DIY Abortions and argued that abortions should not be legally allowed to take place in the home of a pregnant woman.

"Vulnerable pregnant women who have used the telemedicine service during the UK lockdown to avoid coronavirus have died or experienced serious life-changing complications," says Andrea Williams, the chief executive of Christian Concern.

Right to Life UK has also joined their stance and demands that the DIY abortions be suspended.

Spokesperson Catherine Robinson adds, "these cases and the thirteen ongoing investigations are likely only the tip of the iceberg... There are also likely many more incidents that abortion providers don't know about as the majority of women are likely to not come back and tell an abortion provider that they have broken the law using their service or weren't even aware how far along they were, given they have not had an ultrasound."

It is now up to the Department of Health to determine whether or not the 'pills by post' service will remain operating.