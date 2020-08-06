Pop singer, Justin Bieber broke the internet by preaching the word of God. On August 1, Bieber wrote a powerful message on Instagram sharing a photo with the words, "Jesus is our hope."

"He welcomes us with open arms and he isn't surprised by our mess. My hope is in a person and his name is Jesus."

Reaching about 100 million followers and over 1,020,000 likes Justin targets his followers and fans to send out a reminder. Justin shared about God's promise with anyone who chooses to surrender their lives to Jesus as he comments along with his fans. Welcoming non-Christians to join the powerful message and meditation, he continues to share the good news with everyone while God is using him mightily for his glory!

"Jesus is the answer to our shame, guilt, condemnation, jealousy, bitterness, unforgiveness, selfishness the list goes on.. Jesus came to bring healing! I don't know what idea of Jesus you have but Jesus came to save us. He came to sacrifice himself on the cross so that you and I could have a way out. Jesus took the punishment of our wrongs so that we can walk with God with no insecurities or shame. So we can walk in the FULLNESS OF ALL THAT GOD HAS FOR US!! God has a full extraordinary life for you. Do you trust God enough to let go of some things? (greed, bitterness, unforgiveness, etc) give it to God."





