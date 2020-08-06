Evangelical leader, Franklin Graham motivates Christians to stand up and vote in November for America's future. He warns of "all-out socialism" and for Americans to vote for their leaders. Graham points out to Christians that believers must take serious action upon November's voting due to chaos erupting in cities controlled by liberal, socialist-learning leadership.

Franklin Graham reminds of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media accounts with a concern about the perils of socialism.

"I would encourage every person who loves this country to pray and to turn out by the millions to vote. Don't just watch the news and be depressed. Stand up for America! Vote for leaders who love this country, defend the Constitution, and support law and order. Most importantly, pray."

Graham describes this year's election as the "most critical in our lifetime."

"Socialism limits enterprise and creates undue reliance on the state."

"Socialism, at its core, is a secular framework that installs government as 'god.' It has no use for faith, freedom, or the will of the people."

He also warns of socialism and the End Times if President Donald Trump is not re-elected this fall.

According to Pew Research Center, Trump received 81% of the white evangelical vote in the 2016 presidential election, exceeding the share received by the three previous Republican presidential nominees. While some polls have shown the president's support slipping with white evangelicals, a poll from Pew Research Center taken last month showed that 82% of white evangelicals planned to vote for Trump.

"If Americans do not vote for leaders who "love this country, defend the Constitution, support law and order."