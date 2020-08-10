According to a confidential UN report, North Korea is in the process of producing ballistic missiles with "miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads."

The report has been circulated among the 15-nation Security Council due to North Korea's violation of UN sanctions.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is continuing its nuclear program, including the production of highly enriched uranium and construction of an experimental light water reactor." The report stated.

The experts reported that one unnamed country claims that North Korea "may seek further development of miniaturization in order to allow incorporation of technological improvements such as penetration aid packages, or potentially to develop multiple-warhead systems." Another country believes that North Korea has the ability to reconstruct and reassemble the groundwork needed for a nuclear test within only three months.

The last known nuclear test in North Korea was in September 2017. It is believed that nuclear weapons are praised highly in order to reinforce North Korean power. North Korea's President, Kim Jong-Un states there won't be war because North Korea has developed a nuclear deterrent.

Although unrelated to the report, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft also stated that the US policy remains unchanged and that the US still advocates for denuclearization in the Pyongyang region.