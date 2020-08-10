John Piper, once again appeared on his podcast to discuss recent controversy over whether or not married Christian couples are required to have children. In the podcast, John Piper examines five reasons that highlight why married Christian couples should have children.

First, he states that children are a blessing. According to the podcast, Scripture states that it was "God's plan from the moment of creation; it was part of what was 'very good,'" for a married couple to have children. God's word emphasizes that when married couples choose to refrain from having children, it is sorrowful in the eyes of the Lord, as "grandchildren are the crown of the aged, and the glory of children is their fathers". (Proverbs 17:6)

John Piper informs believers that God understands individuals face hardships. Despite the emphasis on the beauty of childbearing, the Bible also discusses the reality of family hardships. The Bible reflects continuous struggle among families, yet none of these tragedies outweigh God's longing for His people to continue producing offspring.

Next, the aim of life is not to avoid affliction. The contemporary idea that people should avoid trials and tribulations is not one that is shared in the Bible. It is impossible to predict whether our children will become disabled, break our hearts, or die much earlier than we anticipate. But from God's perspective, no risk is harsh enough to avoid bearing children- as the Bible does not share the present ideal that people should avoid hardships. Rather, the Bible states that "through many tribulations we enter the kingdom" (Acts 14:22) and "the testing of our faith produces steadfastness". (James 1:3) Furthermore, Jesus says "it is more blessed to give than to receive". (Acts 20:35)

In addition, there is no way to determine whether our children will be severely injured or benefit the world. Therefore, it is not our call as to whether or not we choose to have children. If we know that God and Scripture advocates for married couples to have children, who are we to rob our children of the opportunity to bless the world with their potential talents?

Lastly, John Piper says God is transparent with his desires. The Bible does not advise us to calculate a child's impact on global warming, how a child will influence the future workforce for there to be availability for elders, or whether there are enough resources in a certain location for the child to grow happily. Instead, we should consider: the Bible's redundant concept of how children are blessing, God's voice in nature every month a woman ovulates, and God's transparent desire for man and woman to bear children.

According to God and the Bible, Christians should have children, "unless God himself makes it crystal clear that the self-denying path of Christ-exalting obedience is childlessness," concludes John Piper.