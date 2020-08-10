The World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) expressed deep sorrow regarding the tragedy that occurred in Beirut, Lebanon.

On August 4, a catastrophic explosion took place at Beirut, Lebanon as a result of reportedly insecurely stored chemicals.

This tragic event resulted in more than 100 deaths and thousands of injuries adding weight to the Lebanon hospitals which already are overwhelmed with the existing burden of a non-stop surge of COVID-19 patients.

Bp Efraim Tendero, Secretary General of the WEA expressed his concern, "We mourn this tragic loss of life and the additional trauma this disaster causes to an already suffering people."

"We stand in solidarity with the residents of Beirut and the nation of Lebanon and call on Christians and churches around the world to join us in prayer."

"Pray for healing and restoration, pray for comfort and peace for those who have lost loved ones, and pray that the cause of the accident can be fully investigated and justice served, so that people can find closure."

WEA's Middle East Coordinator, Rev. Dr Jack Sara expressed hopefulness in a comment, "In the midst of this calamity, we are heartened by the self-less response of churches and believers who are actively reaching out to those in need: helping restore damaged homes and offering space to live for those who have lost everything."

"We pray that God would give wisdom to the leaders of Lebanon to handle the situation wisely and for the churches to be a beacon of light during these dark days," Dr Jack Sara said before proceeding to quote the bible.

"We are reminded of the Psalmist that prayed to God saying: 'Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. (Psalm 23:4)"