Jonathan Isaac, a Christian known professional basketball player in Orlando, tore his ACL recently during a game. It is stated that he hurt the same knee in which he suffered in January and was in a serious pain attack. Due to the devastating injury, Jonathan is unable to play but his faith stands strong as he shares the love throughout social media.

Jonathan Isaac shares with his beloved fans and people on Instagram that although his knee is in pain, his spirit is not broken.

"IT IS WELL!!! 2 Kings 4, read the chapter! Thank you for all of your prayers and concerns. I'm encouraged. My knee may be hurt for now but my spirit is not broken!! Remember our God is not just a God of the hills but a God of the valleys! (2 Corinthians ch 4 vs 9!) MY COMEBACK WILL BE GREATER THAN MY SETBACK!!!! I STILL STAND IN JESUS NAME!!!! #MagicStillGoingAllTheWay"

A couple weeks before the injury, Jonathan Isaac posted on Instagram that God doesn't disqualify us because of our failures. He reminds us to get back up and try again because God is here within us. Following up with his strong belief and faith, many are encouraged by his actions and quotes shared throughout instagram and Twitter.

"God calls you and me mighty and knows everything about us, even the things we think disqualify us from hope, greatness, and Love! If God doesn't disqualify you because of your failures, why disqualify yourself? Jesus died for your failures! Get up and try again... God is with you... God loves you!"

Famous evangelist, Franklin Graham also notifies believers all around the world for a prayer request for Jonathan Isaac.

"Would you join me in praying for Jonathan Isaac, who tore his ACL in the Orlando Magic's game on Sunday and is expected to miss the rest of the season? Jonathan was the first NBA player to stand during the national anthem this weekend while everyone else was taking a knee. Afterwards, he shared about the importance and the healing power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. His response drew the ire of many, and there are even some saying this injury is "karma" for his stance. Not so. While many continue to demean him, I'm thankful for his courage and boldness. Let's lift him up in prayer for the long road of recovery ahead of him."