Pop singer Justin Bieber once again draws attention and shares the good news about him and his wife getting baptized on Wednesday. He opens up about a special moment he shared with his wife, Hailey Baldwin as there were several photos of Justin and Hailey getting baptized together underwater.

Justin calls this moment beautiful and powerful as religion has always been a huge part of Bieber and Baldwin's relationship.

It is reported that the couple first met as a children in 2009, but reconnected during a service for the Hillsong Church in New York City several years later.

"The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of the most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

Earlier this year, Bieber spoke about his spirituality and how he was letting his faith guide him into the "next step" of his relationship with Baldwin.

Looking forward to his next steps with his wife, Justin interviews with Apple Music publicly.

"I want to start my own family, in due time."

"I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, and build more of our relationship. I think that it's definitely the next step, for sure."