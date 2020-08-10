Pastor John MacArthur is facing legal action after opening up onsite church gatherings. Due to California's safety restriction, the pastor is receiving special counsel from President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Jenna Ellis, and religious freedom expert Charles LiMandri.

Pastor MacArthur is currently being protected through Donald Trump and throughout this moment, Christians hope that churches will be considered as essential.

"I look forward to advocating on their behalf and hopefully encouraging other pastors and churches to also have the courage of Pastor MacArthur to stand firm that church is essential."

According to the media, the church was threatened from the city of los Angeles with a daily fine of $1,000 or arrest if they continue to meet for indoor worship services.

Christian Post reported, "California issued a measure that banned indoor operations, including at houses of worship, in many counties across the state. MacArthur publicly declared this move an "overreach" and, after prayer and counsel with his elders, decided to reopen his church despite the edict."

MacArthur's Grace Community Church blog stated, "Never before has the government invaded the territory that belongs only to the Lord Jesus Christ and told us we can't meet, we can't worship, we can't sing. There's no power given to the government to make those kinds of calls against us.

Macarthur stated the government doesn't have power over the church community and believes that from covid-19, churches are being shut down indefinitely. Questioning the government why churches aren't able to be open for service and small groups there are negative thoughts on exercising and other activities that are currently allowed in the states that could have more risk of catching covid-19.

"Pastor MacArthur and Grace Community church are not disobeying the Constitution; it is California's Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Eric Garcetti that are defying their constitutional obligation to protect religious freedom and church assembly."