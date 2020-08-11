On Tuesday, Lebanese authorities reported at least 300 people have been killed and 4,000 wounded in a massive explosion at the port in the capital, Beirut. The explosion sent shockwaves across the city, causing widespread damage even on the outskirts of the capital. Leaving many deaths and injuries, Lebanon's President set up an urgent meeting.
"President called an urgent meeting of the national defense council, which declared Beirut a disaster zone, while PM Diab declared Wednesday day of mourning. What happened will not pass without accountability. Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price.'
Due to the intense investigation, many employees were detained and interviewed. Meanwhile, Open Doors reached out for a prayer request regarding the devastating Lebanon explosion incident and their loss:
- Pray for Lebanon and the people of Beirut as they deal with the destruction and death from this explosion.
- Pray for peace and stability as the government tries to navigate the crisis. Pray that corruption would not impact the ability of officials to deliver aid, and the most vulnerable people would be taken care of.
- Pray for the Christian community in Beirut. Early reports suggest a Christian section of the city was heavily affected by the blast. Pray for believers there.
- Pray for the churches in Beirut as they come alongside people who are injured and mourning. Pray the church in Lebanon-of all denominations-would be a source of comfort and peace to the people of Beirut.
- Pray for the Syrian Christian refugees who may see a dip in help because of the explosion.
- Please pray for wisdom for our fieldworkers as they seek wisdom to decide how to proceed. Pray for our work to be able to continue.