On Tuesday, Lebanese authorities reported at least 300 people have been killed and 4,000 wounded in a massive explosion at the port in the capital, Beirut. The explosion sent shockwaves across the city, causing widespread damage even on the outskirts of the capital. Leaving many deaths and injuries, Lebanon's President set up an urgent meeting.

"President called an urgent meeting of the national defense council, which declared Beirut a disaster zone, while PM Diab declared Wednesday day of mourning. What happened will not pass without accountability. Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price.'

Due to the intense investigation, many employees were detained and interviewed. Meanwhile, Open Doors reached out for a prayer request regarding the devastating Lebanon explosion incident and their loss: