On Friday, The U.S. The Supreme Court denied a rural Nevada church's request from the Christian church east of Reno to allow church gatherings.

Nevada, known to be a gambling and party city, COVID-19 restrictions allowed casinos, restaurants, and other businesses to operate with social distancing. Meanwhile, the churches are filled with frustrations for not having the right to express and exercise their beliefs. According to TIME, three justices wrote strongly worded dissenting opinions on behalf of the four conservatives who said they would have granted the injunctive relief while the court fully considers the merits of the case.

"The Constitution guarantees the free exercise of religion. It says nothing about the freedom to play craps or blackjack, to feed tokens into a slot machine, or to engage in any other game of chance."

"But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel," Gorsuch wrote.

Filled with disappointment, many churchgoers are stuck in a pandemic with no resource of going to church or gathering with a small group for bible study.

"When the government treats churches worse than casinos, gyms, and indoor amusement parks in its COVID-19 response, it clearly violates the Constitution.

The governor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even the lawyers burst out of anger to express that the governor allows hundreds to thousands to assemble in pursuit of financial fortunes but only 50 to gather in pursuit of spiritual ones which is unconstitutional.





"But COVID-19 is not a blank check for a state to discriminate against religious people, religious organizations, and religious services."

"Nevada is discriminating against religion."







