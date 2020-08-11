On last Tuesday night, it was reported that Rioters set fire to the Portland Police Association office and brutally vandalized their property. Although the police stated several have been arrested, the building set on fire including nearby places that were uncontrollable.

According to the Police in Portland, the group had set up several barricades and fences along North Lombard Street. The group continued to tamper with the doors in an effort to break into the Portland Police Association office and several fires were started in the streets and around the building.

For the detailed report recorded, Police Portland Bureau stated, a separate group began to gather at Peninsula Park on the 700 block of North Rosa Park Way as they began blocking all lanes of traffic on North Lombard Street at North Campbell Avenue.

"A truck traveling westbound on North Lombard Street was seen dragging a motorcycle through the crowd on North Lombard Street. No one was hit by the truck and the driver was cooperative when interviewed by officers. The incident is still under investigation."

"By 11:37 p.m., the group had set up several barricades and fences along North Lombard Street. The group continued to tamper with the doors in an effort to break into the Portland Police Association office and several fires were started in the streets and around the building. Due to the ongoing criminal activity, the gathering was declared an unlawful assembly."

Many people reached out on social media such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to spread not all police are cruel. Regarding the BLM march and protests, many protesters have changed into rioters brutally demolishing properties shown on news. People with misunderstanding have rioted many police stations as the group began throwing projectiles such as rocks and bricks striking several officers.

There were gun fires as well as many fights that broke out in the parking lot of a convenient store. According to Fox News, moments later, the group began running off in different directions as officers arrived at the location and learned no one was struck by gunfire and no one would speak to officers regarding the incident.

The Portland Mayor warns that rioters who set the police stations on fire are 'attempting murder.'