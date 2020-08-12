Franklin Graham states our nation is in trouble.

Regarding the pandemic and all other disasters that have been happening to the world, Franklin Graham reached out to believers for a prayer march in Washington D.C. Praying for leaders, the world, divided nation, healing, and all other prayer requests, Graham looks forward to seeing many faces for the prayer march on a memorial day.

On September 26th, around noon, it will be hosted from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol building rounded up to 1.8 miles of the prayer march.

"America is in trouble its in distress. But we do have hope. We need to pray now than more than ever we prayed before. Praying is the most important thing. Our communities are hurting, people are divided, there is fear, and uncertain air all around us."

Franklin Graham shared on the below website for more information and sign up:

https://lp.billygraham.org/prayer-march-2020/?utm_source=redirect&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=prayer+march&utm_content=dc+prayer+march&SOURCE=BA209YDCV