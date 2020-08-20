President Donald Trump announced that his younger brother Robert Trump, 71, died Saturday August 15th at a New York hospital.

Throughout the depressing moment, the White House publicly made the announcement via statement from Trump, "It is with heavy heart that I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in Peace" said the President.

Describing his brother as a "best friend" shows how deep the President is in grief because of the impending loss of his brother.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, also shared her grief on her Twitter Saturday night posting, "Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always".

According to CNN, the President is expected to attend his younger brother's funeral, but the details of the plan are not announced publicly.

Robert Trump, younger brother of Donald Trump, was an executive vice president of the Trump organization who managed the Trump Organization and oversaw its Atlantic City casinos. He resided in Millbrook, New York, in the Hudson Valley and later he had been admitted to New York-Presbysterian Hospital in Manhattan due to his serious illness.







