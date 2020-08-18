Pro-Abortion and LGBT activists are reaching out to schools to make their impact in children as well.

Last summer, ACLU attorney Ruth Dawson instructed California public school teachers how to help their students safely have abortions without their parents knowing.

One of the methods to protect the students from their parents was to falsify attendance records and allow students to ditch school to get an abortion.

"Some districts will do things like they'll say the student was with an administrator at this time,' and that administrator, you know, they won't answer further questions," Dawson said to the teachers.

"Instruction must affirmatively recognize that people have different sexual orientations...it is not only bias-free but it is affirmatively inclusive of those folks and relationships," Dawson instructed the attendees about teaching LGBT ideology as she added that "there are a bunch of genders."

There is no parental opt-out option for the mandatory LGBT ideology curriculum being taught in all California public schools.

According to the Madison Metropolitan School District in Wisconsin and their policies on LGBT curriculum, a child's gender identity can be "male, female, a blend of both or neither."

The MMSD district provided teachers of all grades with coloring books that told children that "everyone has the right to choose their own gender by listening to their own heart and mind and that everyone gets to choose if they are a girl or a boy or both or neither or something else."

MMSD policy also required the teacher to affirm a students' identified gender and to keep it confidential from the parents upon the students' request. But when the child's parents are around MMSD policy would instruct the teacher to cease identifying him by his identified gender name and revert to calling the students in their original name.

This makes the impression that schools are trying to hide the students from their parents and deceive the parents when in reality the schools are simply trying to protect students who want to protect their bodies and their identities.