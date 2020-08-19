Christian meetings occurred online on Saturday before Pastor Luo was arrested for investigation.

Regarding the safety measure, Christians in China have been meeting online instead of meeting in- person. According to ICommitToPray, authorities in Wuhan seized the pastor of the Nanjing Road Church on Sat during an online Christian gathering. In a different case, Pastor Luo stated, "I rebuke them, calling them out that they are not minding business that they should be minding. Christians disregard their own lives to do good things, yet the police treat them as the bad guys, this is unreasonable." (Reported to I.C.C)

China has been in need of Prayer throughout the pandemic. Unable to worship freely, Chinese Christians reach out for prayer especially for the remaining 70 million worshipers which are unapproved house churches. Chinese house churches have been getting raided recently as well as the government are taking down crosses to cease them from worshiping God. Not knowing what will happen next to their country, they are filled with fear and anxiety from Pastor Luo's arrest.

Some additional information as well as prayer requests are shared by the beloved brothers and sisters from all around the country.

