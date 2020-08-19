In the midst of the Coronavirus, there have been many issues regarding rioting, civil unrest, closed churches, and personal connections with limited people. Among the disasters, Evangelist, Will Graham shared a letter to believers not to get discouraged.

"It's also become clear to me that God is on the move in a way, unlike anything I've seen in my lifetime. God is working to use these challenges and struggles to call the lost unto repentance and salvation. People are hungry for the eternal promises of Jesus, and God is giving us the opportunity to share His truth with them."

According to Billy Graham's evangelistic association, Will Graham shared a bible study with 70,000 people who watched the live stream from 45 countries.

Graham sends a message, "however, his pursuit of freedom-a life away from his father-left him enslaved in spiritual chains, impoverished, and living in a pigsty. He ultimately recognized that his "freedom" was bondage. He stood up and returned home, where his father welcomed him and restored him as a son."

Having many people returning and surrendering to Jesus, Graham states, "God is also at work within his churches, strengthening and equipping his people."

"My friends, in many ways the world looks hopeless. Perhaps like the Prodigal Son, you feel like you're in the pit with the swine. However, as Christians, we should "not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of our mind" (Romans 12:2, NKJV).

"Yes, it's easy to get caught up in the anxiety surrounding the coronavirus or civil unrest, but if your mind has been transformed by God's Word, you have every reason to see this world not as hopeless, but hopeful."

Will Graham encourages believers to grow faith, dig into the eternal truths of the bible, and draw near God.