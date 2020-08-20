Actress, Meghan Markle reveals how her faith in God has helped her throughout the darkest moments in her life. The new biography titled, "Finding Freedom" talks about Meghan's marriage with Prince Harry, also revealing Meghan's faith in God.

Although she wasn't brought up in a very religious family, she grew up being aware of who God is. According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan initiated a prayer circle with her castmates right before filming.

"Her relationship with God and with her church is extremely important to her. That's something most people do not know about her. It plays a central role in her life, as an individual, as a woman," Mutuals stated.

"Part of what helped Meghan get through this difficult time was her faith," claimed the insider, as reported by the outlet.

"It's prayer and conversations with God that have gotten her through the darkest moments. That's something that plays a significant role in her life and her relationship with Harry. The two have been on a journey of faith together."

According to the book, Markle had regular meetings with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby ahead of her baptism into the Church of England prior to her royal wedding.