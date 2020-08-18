Pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church has filed a lawsuit against California over restrictions on indoor worship after the state issued a second lockdown order as part of its response to COVID-19.

According to the report, the suit was filed Wednesday in Superior Court of the state of California for the County of Los Angeles, North Central District, and names Newsom, Attorney General Xavier Beccera, and other officials, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as defendants.

"California targeted the wrong groups. California first lifted restrictions on gatherings that occurred outdoors, blessing after-the-fact the illegal conduct of the 'George Floyd' protestors."

Grace Community Church and MacArthur state, the government officials are interfering with their religious freedom and selectively restricting gatherings amid the pandemic.

"California has no such power to determine whether churches are 'essential."

"This is especially the case when the government has given free rein to protestors and is not similarly restricting marijuana dispensaries, large retail outlets and factories, and abortion providers."

"Just because you think God will ultimately vindicate your decision to disobey the government on the last day doesn't mean it's wise. You might have other options that avoid undue attention."

Despite Newsom's order, Pastor John MacArthur announced during the Shepherd's Conference held earlier this month that next year's conference will include a summit on biblical inerrancy.