Capital Hills campus of the Summit Church in Raleigh-Durhan, N.C hosted a small group gathering with numerous believers every Monday, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, many Christians struggled due to the lack of engagement within the church community which tends to be very different from before COVID-19 when everyone was united.

According to Senior Pastor J.D Greeat's metrics, the church leadership decided it is best to delay onsite worship until 2021 for safety.

"Greear is adjusting weekend programming for small groups, or essentially 'house church setting."

The Summit is adjusting weekend programming to perform as a resource for small group settings and backyard gatherings, incorporating such things as outdoor baptisms, prayer meetings, and fellowship, Greear told members.

Having many small groups before the pandemic had shifted many Christian's faith and belief as the church community is trying to still connect through online. However, not coming together to worship on the weekends doesn't mean we shouldn't gather. Instead, we should gather! Greear expressed.

"We're going to equip you to get together in essentially house churches, small groups of people that are gathering in houses according to what the authorities, what the government, the CDC, is deeming to be safe, in terms of regulations and group size."

Following the guidelines and the safety measures, the Summit Church plans on restarting services through small groups. Unzicker expresses that services are far more important than anyone thinks of it.

"We're devoted to the apostles' teaching, to the fellowship and breaking of bread, and devoting time to pray together. I know that some small groups are combining and doing some things outdoors, socially distanced."

To maintain the connection with the people, Park added Zoom is another service opportunity within government guidelines.

Hoping for the best, Summit Church keeps a prayer all around the world for another revival.

"We miss being with each other immensely. However, the vast majority understand that this is a unique season and it was a difficult decision that needed to be made by the elders. "But I truly believe the mission and movement of disciple-making will continue in new ways we hadn't planned for and the church will emerge stronger because of this season. I'm confident God will teach us and continue building his church despite any pandemic or obstacle."







