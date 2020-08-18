"A HISTORIC WIN today for @Johnmacarthur and @GraceComChurch! The judge allowse indoor services with singing and no attendance cap! Church agrees to adhere to masks and social distancing until the full hearing. #ChurchIsEssential!" -Jenna Elis Tweeted.

Pastor John MacArthur and his Grace Community Church brought a lawsuit against California orders stipulating that churches may not meet for indoor services. However, until the full hearing in September, the Judge allowed indoor worship with singing and safety measures to protect the residents.

Trump, on the other hand supporting John MacArthur with his personal Attorney, has been gaining support from Christian believers. In conclusion, The California Court acknowledged that the church is essential.

Pastor John MacArthur stated, "I am very grateful the Court has allowed us to meet inside and we are happy for a few weeks to comply and respect what the judge has asked of us because he is allowing us to meet. This vindicates our desire to stay open and serve our people. This also gives us an opportunity to show that we are not trying to be rebellious or unreasonable, but that we will stand firm to protect our church against unreasonable, unconstitutional restriction."

He compares and contrasts how California has been shutting down churches while abortion clinics and liquor stores have been deemed as "essential."

The Grace Community Church reopened the indoor service this Sunday as service plans to continue. His first sermon talks about "We Must Obey God Rather Than Men."