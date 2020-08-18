Jerry Falwell Jr., an American attorney, president and chancellor of Liberty University, the largest private Christian evangelical university in Lynchburg, agreed to indefinite leave of absence.

Falwell Jr. came under fire for uploading a photo on Instagram of him with his wife's pregnant assistant with their pants unzipped in his yacht.

"You know, it was weird because she's pregnant so she couldn't get her (shorts) up and I was like, trying to like -- I have a pair of jeans I haven't worn in a long time so I couldn't get mine zipped either," Falwell said. "So I just put my belly out like hers."

The Executive Committee of Liberty's board of trustees requested Falwell take leave, "to which he has agreed, effective immediately."

Jerry Prevo, chairman of the private university's board of trustees, said the Lynchburg, Virginia-based university has "experienced unprecedented success" during Falwell's 13 years as president.

"Unfortunately, with this success and the burdens of leading a large and growing organization comes substantial pressure," Prevo said. "Today, my colleagues and I on the Liberty University Board of Trustees and Jerry mutually agreed that it would be good for him to take an indefinite leave of absence."

Falwell served since 2007 as president of the Lynchburg university his father founded.