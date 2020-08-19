Disney Shocks With It's First Bisexual Lead Character

For the first time, Disney officially released a new cartoon with a bisexual protagonist. Luz Noceda tends to be the first bisexual lead character from the newly started Disney Channel cartoon called, 'The Owl House.'

In recent episodes, Noceda was dancing with another female character at prom and people were confused about Luz's identity. Later on, the creator of the "Owl House" Dana Terrace confirmed that Luz Noceda has a bisexual identity.

In the midst of corruption, Dana Terrace posted on her Twitter: "When I was first developing Owl House I always wanted to do a prom episode to make up for my own experiences. Back then PROM was an anagram for 'Perennial Ritual Offering Maiden'. I'm so INCREDIBLY grateful for the crew working to make this episode so badass."

Terrace also shared how difficult it was to put a queer kid as the main character. She tweeted, "I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel...Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership"

However, not all people were happy with Disney's new bisexual lead character. One Million Moms, a conservative activist group, accused the "The Owl House" for "introducing children to a world of demons and inundating their minds with secular worldviews that reflect the current culture."

It is stated that, One Million Moms are running a campaign against "The Owl House" currently on their website.

Although Luz Noceda is the first bisexual Disney Channel lead character, she is not the first LGBT Disney character. Throughout the years there were many LGBT characters featured in Disney productions and many conservative activist groups are calling for attention and boycotting certain LGBT related Disney productions. Many individuals believe the younger generation's viewpoint has been corrupted throughout this new concept.