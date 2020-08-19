Earlier this summer, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order to close schools in many counties across the state, requiring schools to start their 2020/2021 school year remotely.

In response, several religious schools, including the Gindi Maimonides Academy and the Montebello Christian School of Montebello, as well as a group of parents have filed a lawsuit against Newsom this past Monday. The plaintiffs are requesting exemption from the closure order which shut down both public and private schools in an attempt to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus. They argue this order presents an infringement upon their rights of freedom of religion.

Additionally, the complainants accuse the order as being inequitable due to the continued operation of similar organizations such as childcare.

The schools also argue that considering they are private institutions not backed by the government, closing down could have more drastic effects.

The superintendent of Montebello Christian School, Sebastian Petz, commented: "If we don't open our doors, there's a good chance that we may never be able to serve our low-income, poor, minority families going forward for the rest of our existence." The schools, therefore, find an issue with Newsom's decision not only from an ethical standpoint but as a fiscal obstruction as well.

With the emergency order made last month by Maryland's Governor Larry Hogan to clarify the exemption of private schools from the state shutdown. This, in addition to the lawsuit being presented, is only increasing the pressures on Newsom to release Californian religious schools from the closure order.