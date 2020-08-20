On Saturday in Manhattan, President Trump's younger brother, Robert S. Trump, died at the age of 71.

The President shared that he had been at a loss for words during the struggle of his brother's life. Throughout the depressing moment, Trump believes God will be in the midst of the disaster. It was stated that Trump's brother, Robert S. Trump suffered from brain bleeding and spent a week in intensive care in June. He was hospitalized a few days before his death.

"He was a great guy. He was a tremendous guy. He was my friend. I guess they say best friend and that's true. And losing him, not easy," Trump said.

President Trump emotionally struggles through hardship and states that it was difficult to deal with his brother's death despite the fact that he knew his brother's death was coming. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend," Trump said.

President Trump also shared his intention to hold his brother's funeral at the White House. "We may do just a small service right here in the White House for my brother," Trump said.

The funeral service for Robert S. Trump has been set to take place in the White House on Friday afternoon. "I think it would be appropriate, so we'll have it probably on Friday afternoon, a small service in honor of my brother, Robert," he said.