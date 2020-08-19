Signs shown throughout the pandemic aren't pointing to Christian persecution coming to an end. As many believers are aware and concerned about each other's faith, a brave young Chrisitan woman, Mariam, in the Middle East, has shared the gospel to encourage people during COVID-19. knowing her life will be in danger, she continues to share the good news as many residents in the Middle East are getting saved.

The brave young women had brought hope among many believers during the toughest times. Stated by Christian Post, her devotionals and messages of hope reach upward 3,000 people every day bringing them words of strength and comfort.

"I saw a lot of people on social media with anxiety because of the coronavirus. By sharing Bible verses and devotionals we want to give people hope."

It is stated that Mariam wasn't afraid to share the love of God and her devotions as people during COVID-19 feared the loss of loved ones, isolation, and financial consequences. With joy and excitement, Christians engage with Mariam's audio and connect with one another.

"Someone told me that every day she had been waiting for this audio message to be sent to her. I encouraged her not only to listen to the prayer but also to actively pray on her own, to talk to God and read the Bible."

Targeting the younger generations, Mariam and her team offered chats and deep conversations about whatever is troubling them through social media. According to Mariam, there have been many who were struggling through depression and deep anxieties.

"Some people explain the Bible differently and believe the coronavirus is a punishment from God or the end of times. Another feared that he was too far off from God to be forgiven.

"We try to help people discover that God loves them and that it is never too late to start having a relationship with God.

"Yes, it is a big crisis and it is normal to be afraid. But we want to give people hope and take the step to have a relationship with God."