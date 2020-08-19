On August 15, Nebraska's Gov. Pete Ricketts signed into law to ban abortions which he claimed to be a "horrific procedure and an important step to strengthen our culture of life."

It is stated that any individuals who don't follow up with the law will be charged with a felony that comes with a punishment of up to two years in prison or a fine of $10,000.

Making a clear statement with banning abortions, many are aware of their actions due to such a high demand for punishment.

Expressing his sorrow for the unborn babies, he calls abortion a 'brutal and an unthinkable method.'

According to the report, The Legislative Bill 814 passed by a vote of 33-8 after weeks of what pro-life leaders called political maneuvering by its opponents that almost saw the measure languish in committee.

"This legislation protects unborn children from the brutality of being torn apart limb by limb," said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life.

Now that Ricketts has signed the bill, Nebraska joins 12 other states with the same ban on the procedure: Kansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky, Ohio, North Dakota and Indiana.