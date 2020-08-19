Famous influential pastor, Nick Vujicic shares on Facebook not to give up during the hardest time but instead, give yourself some time. Pastor Nick Vujicic calls today 'a beautiful new season for us.'

"We should be kind to ourselves in the midst of life and the world not looking like "normal' as we imagined it to be by now. How are you responding to yourself in the midst of ever-changing life and reality? Do not give up, give yourself time."

Pastor Nick expresses his testimony about a moment when he was depressed due to not being able to use his legs or arms. Almost attempting suicide, he continues to explain there are solutions and conclusions of each case. Any individual can overcome their trials and tribulations by trusting in God and walking in the spiritual direction.

"We're going monthly, virtually and the contraction was getting for the within 6 months, would be a proof of concept to the point where we're going to go in that direction. If we do it right, we will get through it together."

"You're not a human doing. You are a human being. What does the world look like now?"

Depression, anxiety, suicide, and disorders have been the main problem throughout the season. Pastor Nick reaches out to believers to help and support one another by encouraging them even as little.

"Anybody who is struggling right now, who feels like giving up or think about giving up, give yourself some time. A lot of us took a break on the track we are on. How burnt out and stretched are we?"

Pastor Nick Vujicic met a teenager who was in ICU. During her recovery, a video that came across inspired her. The line said, "the greater the struggle the more glorious the triumph." As the young teenager watched the video, she said, "that's it, I'm never going to give up." Some people just need that spot and Epilation.

Nick Vujicic explains how important it is to engage with other believers and encourage them so that one could be reminded that they are not useless or worthless.

"Such things as you're beautiful, you are not an accident. We love you. By sharing that joy, it brings encouragement. When you don't get a miracle, be one."

"You give the planet a chance to say, 'hey! Your life may suck right now but don't give up! You still have the attitude and gratitude you can always talk to someone and get through that especially with friends, family, and faith."

"To get out of depression, at one point is to go and do something. Go and serve someone. When you don't have self-love in a healthy way, you haven't identified yourself yet. When you have those voices in your head that are constantly saying you are worthless, you can go help someone and see that change. Go out and serve for God's glory especially amid COVID-19 pandemic."