On Thursday August 13, 2020, Donald Trump uploaded a Twitter post announcing a Historic Peace Agreement with Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!" Trump tweeted Thursday morning" President Trump tweeted along with a separate Twitter post of the Joint Statement.

President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed "agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

"This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region," the statement read.

"All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from today's historic achievement."

Israel agreed to "suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President's Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world" in this "diplomatic breakthrough" which was made at the request of President Trump.

Israel's ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer responded triumphantly to the agreement in a Twitter pose, "A great day for peace! Israel commends the courage of MBZ for the historic decision of the UAE to join Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994) in making peace with Israel. Israel deeply appreciates all. @POTUS Trump has done to make this breakthrough possible. More to come!"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also congratulated the agreement in a Twitter post, "The United States congratulates Israel and the Emirates for this remarkable achievement, which is a significant step forward for peace in the Middle East. Blessed are the peacemakers. Mabruk and Mazal Tov."

Mabruk and Mazal Tov is an expression of joyous congratulation used by Jewish people who feel connected to Israel or those with Sephardi or Mizrahi heritage.







