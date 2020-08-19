John MacArthur, the Pastor of Grace Community Church in California who persisted in opening in-person services in defiance to COVID-19 lockdown orders told his congregation on Sunday, "We are holding church...because our Lord commands it."

"They don't want us to meet, that's obvious. They're not willing to work with us. They just want to shut us down. But we're here to bring honor to the Lord."

In response to MacArthur's persistence to hold in-person services amidst COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned MacArthur of "repercussions such as fines and even possible arrest" if defiance persisted.

MacArthur expressed his confusion when he said he doesn't know "exactly what the city is trying to do with us and to us" because indoor service was not aimed at being "rebellious."

"We're meeting because our Lord has commanded us to come together and worship Him," MacArthur said.

On Saturday, the California Court of Appeal said, "As between the harm that flows from the heightened risk of transmitting COVID-19 (namely "serious illness and death") and the harm that flows from having to conduct religious services outdoors instead of indoors, the balance at this early stage favors issuance of a stay."

Grace Community filed a lawsuit against state restrictions for selectively restricting locations. "When many went to the streets to engage in 'political' or 'peaceful' protests purportedly against racism and police brutality, these protesters refused to comply with the pandemic restrictions. Instead of enforcing the public health orders, public officials were all too eager to grant a de facto exception for these favored protestors," the lawsuit says.

An appeals court blocked a ruling that allowed the church to meet for worship hours before MacArthur continued his in-person service.

There are two more Sundays until the Los Angeles Superior Court holds a hearing on Sept. 4.








