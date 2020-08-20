"Some people may assume John Piper was born a Calvinist. But that's wrong. In fact, his embrace of Reformed soteriology came at the expense of some very painful life experiences, some of which he shared in a 2002 sermon. Here's Pastor John explaining one of those key moments from his life in seminary when he came face to face with Philippians 2:12-13 and Romans 9.

John Piper begins the narration of his journey of Calvinism through the emphasis and impact that Romans 9 had in his life. He claims that this verse played a key factor in the decisions that determined his relationship with God. Piper reiterates the meaning behind Romans 9; stating that its teachings are a reference to life and the choices that we make. Rather than controversy or intellectual thought, Romans 9 is about the choices that shape our very being and its relation to the vision that God has for us as well as a vision of salvation.

Piper then goes on to explain that prior to his interest in Calvinism, he had a strong belief in the freedom of will as do many individuals in society. He states, "The sovereignty of God meant to me that he can do anything with me that I give him permission to do. That's what the sovereignty of God meant." However, after a class taught by James Morgan on Phillippians 2:12 while in seminary, Piper had a shift in this prior mentality.

"The question wasn't, Do I have a will? The question was, Why do I will what I will? And the ultimate answer (not the only answer) was God."

He then goes on to explain the doctrine of election and grace as seen in the relationship held by Jacob and Esau. To do so, Piper quoted a passage that he studied in his systematic theology class, Romans 9:11-12.

"Though they [Jacob and Esau] were not yet born and had done nothing either good or bad - in order that God's purpose of election might continue, not because of works but because of him who calls - she [Rebekah] was told, "The older will serve the younger."'

This passage raises the question of the justice of God as Esau was made subservient to his brother Jacob through the loss of his birthright. To answer this question, Piper quotes Moses in Romans 9:15,19,and 21 stating this is not injustice, rather the irresistible will of God.

"I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion." (Romans 9:15)

"Why does he still find fault? For who can resist his will?" (Romans 9:19)

"Has the potter no right over the clay, to make out of the same lump one vessel for honorable use and another for dishonorable use?" (Romans 9:21)

Piper concludes his narrative by describing his conflicting emotions as his prior mentality of a self-determining world collapsed around him. He described Romans 9 like a tiger going about devouring free-willers like himself. His classes with James Morgan spelled the end of his viewpoint of the self-determination of one's will and started his affair with the supremacy of God.







