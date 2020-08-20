Throughout the month, there have been many protests in Portland which led to several violent accidents. Last Sunday night, August 16th, a white man was dragged down from his truck and got beat till he passed out. At 10:30 PM, the crowd surrounded the truck that crashed into the light pole at Southwest Broadway and Taylor Street.

According to the report, the rioters and protestors pulled the white man out of the vehicle violently and forced him to sit in the street. As he tried to answer a call from his wife, a man in the crowd kicked the white man's head from behind which knocked him out and caused his head to bleed.

The rioters and protestors accused the white man of attempting to run over them with his truck.

However, according to the video clips on social media, the driver was actually attempting to help a person who was robbed and beaten by the rioters and protestors. When the rioters turned on him, he tried to drive away but ended up crashing into a pole.

Racism and discrimination have been going on lately especially in Portland. According to The Oregonian, a Portland based daily newspaper, the police reported "the man sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. The crashed truck was towed."

The beating of a man left unconscious during the Black Lives Matter protest has shocked many citizens across the country. Ever since the police custody death of George Floyd in May, the protests and riots are becoming more brutal and violent. Although the BLM movement started with good intentions, the constant violence and brutality are ruining the whole point of BLM. It is time to learn that violence never solves a problem.