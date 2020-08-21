At a small rally in Minnesota on Monday, President Donald Trump revealed the conversation he had with God about this current economic crisis. Trump said God told him that He's going to have him rebuild "the greatest economy in the history of the world" again. President Trump believes in what God has promised, and he believes that the economy will be recovered.

With the pandemic, the U.S. economy suffered its most significant blow since the Great Depression. According to the World Economic Forum, the gross domestic product dipped at a 32.9% annualized rate last quarter and described the situation as "the deepest decline in output since the government started keeping records in 1947."

President confidently expressed that he will recover the economy from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fortune reported, "The U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs in July, one of the highest one-month jumps on record, bringing total employment to 139.6 million. About 152.5 million people made up the U.S. paid workforce in February."

According to WHBL, Trump announced, "Before the virus came in from China, unemployment in Wisconsin had reached the lowest rate ever recorded. We created 15,000 Wisconsin manufacturing jobs, everyone said that would be impossible. One-hundred-and-twenty-one-thousand Winsconsinites were lifted out of poverty, and 100,000 were lifted off of food stamps because they had good jobs."

He also added brightly that we are fighting this pandemic very well: "I took the greatest economy and closed it up, and we saved millions of lives. And now we're bringing it back, and we're bringing it back so strongly. Who would think, we have a pandemic - I think we're way on the other side of the pandemic, we're doing great with vaccines and therapeutics and everything else- but who would think that we'd hit a record with NASDAQ and the others are right there."