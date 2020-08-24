Amidst the political turmoil of the upcoming November general elections, a new outcropping of campaign signs has begun to appear across the nation. More than 5,000 signs have been distributed across the U.S. bearing the message of "Jesus 2020".

Parishioners Martha Sikes and Joyce Hubbard of Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer Alabama have begun a movement to spread new hope and the message of Jesus during these troubling times. As Hubbard stated, "People are just looking for something to cling onto. Not the signs itself, but just Jesus. I mean that's what we need."

Hubbards co-organizer, Sikes, also commented, "There is so much tension in the world, a lot going on... I just felt that the Lord was telling me to do something. We can't remain silent."

The two women together have since created a movement that has surpassed their expectations in popularity. Parishioners and churches around the country are ordering signs to decorate their neighborhoods with. Moral is high for the movement with its recent success, and surprisingly low pushback.

As a matter of fact, the movement has met little to no resistance despite its rapid growth, and Hubbard and Sikes are excited by the prospects of hope that the movement continues to promote.