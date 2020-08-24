On Friday, August 21st, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated that he has his "fingers crossed" that schools in the state are safe for the reopen for the fall semester; however, he admits he questions whether he would send his own children back to a New York City schools while the coronavirus pandemic still going on.

According to Fox News, Cuomo stated, "This is a risky proposition no matter how you do it, let's be honest, we've seen schools open -- we've seen colleges open -- and get into trouble in one week. So there's a lot of questions to answer."

Cuomo emphasized that schools would only reopen in NewYork if parents and teachers were on board, also stressed that it should be decided "school district by school district."

Also, at the city's "Back to School Pledge", New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated, "with our record-low infection rate, New York City is the safest major city in America. Our plan to reopen our schools is the most rigorous in the country, and I want parents to know that we are taking absolutely every precaution to keep their children healthy and safe."

Fox News reported that "the pledge included personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for all schools, with a 30-day supply on hand all times; full-time nurses in every public school building; mandatory social distancing; and students and staff are required to wear face coverings throughout the school day."