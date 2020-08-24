In Malaysia, the Bahasa language is spoken by the majority; however, the country does not have a Bible available in the Bahasa language.

According to The Persecution, the bibles in Malaysia were "written in the country's official language, Malay - in which the word for God is "Allah," as it is in Arabic. However, the Malaysian government claims the word "Allah" is exclusive to Islam and that its use in Christian publications is likely to confuse Muslims and draw them to Christianity."

Therefore, it was easy for Chinese Malaysian Christian to get Bibles in Mandarin without difficulties, but he government has made obtaining the Malay Bibles difficult. In April 2005, Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi confirmed that there was no ban on Bibles translate into Malay, but they were required to have "Not for Muslims" disclaimer stamped on the Bibles.

The Persecution reported that "the unofficial ban on the special papers used in the printing of Bibles in Malaysia have emerged." Which some laws prohibited printing or distributing Bibles in the local Bahasa language. Many Christians see this action as the government's efforts for the "progressive restriction of religious freedom" in Malaysia.

As countless numbers of Muslims are coming to Christ in Malaysia, we need to pray that God's Word in print can one day be available to all of them.