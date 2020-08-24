Renton Prep Christian School will be opening its doors to students at the beginning of this coming school year. Although Governor Jay Inslee has warned against in-person classes, Renton Prep believes that they can successfully and safely move forward with a hybrid school year.

As a smaller school of only 140 students, Renton Prep insists that they can maintain Inslee's mandates for proper social distancing and infection prevention. With half the students learning remotely and half coming onto campus for class, Renton believes the chances of a viral spread are low. That being said, the school is also prepared to shift to solely online schooling as well. Michelle Zimmerman of Renton Prep stated, "we're ready to pivot to 100% remote at any point."

Other small independent schools such as Charles Wright Academy, Annie Wright Schools and Life Christian were on track for a hybrid year as well before the Pierce County Health Director mandated all schools continue online. However, Seattle's Bush School will entertain a hybrid year with kindergarten and first grade in-person, and online schooling for upper level students.