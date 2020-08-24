Earlier this summer, Governor Gavin Newsom released a closure order banning large gatherings and demanding many businesses and organizations to cease in-person operations. Among those affected were churches, who have had to move to online services and worship. However, some see this order as an infringement upon the first amendment rights granted to all U.S. citizens of freedom of religion.

Harvest Rock Church of Pasadena is one such church who believes it important to hold worship in-person, and has continued to do so despite Newsom's orders. Harvest Rock did remark that they ask all attendees to practice safe social distancing, mask wearing, and to stay home should they feel ill at all. However, last Thursday, Pastor Ché Ahn of Harvest Rock was sent a letter warning that continued contempt of government orders could result in church closure and jail time for its members. The state attorney declared that "any violations in the future will subject your Church, owners, administrators, operators, staff, and parishioners to the above-mentioned criminal penalties as well as the potential closure of your Church."

Harvest Rock will be represented by Liberty Counsel in its litigation against the government's restrictions. Chairman Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel stated "These actions of the City of Pasadena and Gov. Gavin Newsom are akin to repressive foreign regimes, not America where the First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion. The First Amendment erects a wall which the state may not breach to close churches and incarcerate pastors and parishioners."

Staver also elaborated on the unfairness of the church's perscution noting "The City of Pasadena, like Gov. Gavin Newsom, encourages thousands of people to gather for mass protests, but now consider in-person worship to be a criminal offense."