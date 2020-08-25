Renton Prep Christian school will proceed with mixed online and in-person instruction. The independent downtown Renton school has 140 students, making in-person much more viable than at larger public schools.

The school will follow guidelines set by Governor Jay Inslee and public health officials, including social distancing, mask wearing, outdoor classes, and temperature checks. In addition, the school is prepared for quarantines or even an end to all in person classes.

Michelle Zimmerman of Renton Prep said she understands why many schools are not proceeding with in-person learning, "I'm not a proponent of one who says all schools should stay open and all schools should close, but it's very dependent on the site-specific."

Other independent Seattle area schools including Charles Wright Academy, Annie Wright Schools and Life Christian hoped for a hybrid return to campus. However, the Pierce County Health Director ruled against in-person classes and these campuses will start on-line.

\Governments should not use blanket mandates but instead consider case-by-case decisions to be made to best benefit students, staff, and parents.