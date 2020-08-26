Pastor Andy Stanley of Atlanta's North Point Community Church announced that his church decided to suspend services until 2021. Regarding that issue, some members accused him of "bowing to Caesar" and "left-wing, Marxist agenda"

Christian Post reported that Pastor Andy Stanley uploaded a video explaining why he is suspending the service. He said the decision was based on the true stance of the Christian faith. In the video, the Pastor says "We did not suspend services because of government pressure; there was none. We are not afraid, we're not bowing to social, cultural, or political pressure."

He also said, "it is a perversion of our faith and it also sets the church up to be a tool of politicians rather than the conscience of the nation." He emphasized that we should not make this situation controversial and focus on the real situation. Pastor Stanley added that "unlike the 21st-century people, Jesus did not play to win, Jesus played to lose so that the other team, which includes you and I, could win."

Although many members of the church were upset, like Pastor Stanley said, we should understand that "the church looks more like Christ when we are defending other people's rights, rather than our own."