Backed up by a conservative legal group, many churches in California and Minnesota filed lawsuits this week against the governors of their states challenging restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC News reported "Across the country, the vast majority of churches have cooperated with health authorities and successfully protected their congregations. Yet from the earliest phases of the pandemic, and continuing to this day, some worship services and other religious activities have been identified as sources of local outbreaks."

A lawsuit was filed in Minnesota this Thursday in federal court challenging Governor Tim Walz's executive orders requiring 6-foot social distancing and the wearing of face masks at worship services.

Also, in Florida, a pastor filed a suit challenging Manatee County's mask mandate, asserting the COVID-19 restriction order shouldn't extend to the house of worship because it hinders prayer.

The Thomas More Society filed a lawsuit Wednesday in California Superior Court against Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials. The pastor, John MacArthur has been holding services in recent weeks saying "we will obey God rather than men, he will be on our side."