According to BBC, On July 9, WHO confirmed evidence that COVID-19 might be spread by tiny particles of moisture that can hang in the air in enclosed by or unventilated spaces after 200 scientists warned that airborne transmission may be underestimated.

Jonathan Reid, a professor of chemistry who is leading a research team at Bristol University in the United Kingdom is looking into virus transmission and singing. Reid stated how important it is to know how many particles spread during singing or regular talking.

"The studies just have not been done and that's really where our study comes in. So far, studies have focused on speaking and looking at how the number of particles-these small aerosol particles that you generate-how they increase as you speak louder."

Researchers in the United Kingdom recently stated singing is no more of a risk than talking as a study has shown. Jonathan Reid did measurements in the orthopedic operating theater, which has very clean air. Using the funnel as a sampling device, the number of particles is determined when they sing.

Reid picked the song, "Happy Birthday" to simplify how the aerosols they generate vary as they sing at different volumes.

Dr. Julian Tang, an expert in respiratory sciences with the University of Leicester, told the BBC that there were still risks, especially for group singing.

Christian Post stated, as churches in North America and Europe reopen amid the pandemic, some governments have prohibited singing during worship, with the intention of helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As singing was banned within the Church community, many sued Gov. Newsom and filed a lawsuit against California Court for not allowing churches to have the right to 'freedom of religion.'