Recently, Franklin Graham, an influential evangelist, held a national prayer march in Washington D.C calling out all believers for a prayer march regarding the Nation's disaster.

For healing, recovery, and unification for the nation, Franklin Graham reminds believers that we need to pray now more than ever in our lives. Graham expresses that there has been an absence of God throughout the pandemic. The phase where people need God the most, we tend to look away from him and find a substitute.

Graham shared on Facebook, "I don't believe America's finest hours will be in front of us if we take God out of government and public life. It is God who sets the standards we are to live by."

Along with the 10 commandments, Graham states, "God created us & this earth we live on. Who do we think we are to try to rewrite the rules & run things apart from Him? Who do we think we are to try to take Him out of everything?"

Graham also shared on Facebook, "it has been interesting to see the absence of God."

"The march is focused solely on asking God to heal our land. It is not a protest or political event, and we are asking participants to not bring signs in support of any candidate or party."

Amid the pandemic, Donald Trump has been gaining numerous amount of attention from the white evangelical voters. Christians, aiming to vote for Trump, Franklin Graham encourages Christians to vote as much as possible.

"Encourage churches to register to vote in upcoming national and local elections and to educate themselves on the issues most important to people of faith."