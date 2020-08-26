Recently in Ohio, members of the clergy brought up the topic of pornography being a public health crisis to county officials. They regarded the pornography industry as an enabler to issues such as human trafficking within the community. Due to the significance of the matter, the members of the clergy hoped to see action taken against the industry at a state level.

This matter became a topic for many individuals in the community such as the pastors from 74 congregations. In response to the matter, the pastors endorsed a resolution which demands the board of Richland Public Health label pornography as a public health crisis.

In doing so, these members of the clergy aim to enforce laws to regulate access to pornography on the internet with the intention to protect the citizens and minors the of the community. Reverend El Akuchie stated that the resolution will increase the efforts towards education, prevention, research, and policy changes at the state level.

Pastor James Marshall of Ganges Community Church adds onto the conversation stating that the issues of human trafficking has become more widespread within the state of Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Health, Pastor James Marshall's remark can be confirmed as it ranks Ohio as the fifth in total reported human trafficking cases. In Toledo, Ohio, the city is ranked the fourth highest for human trafficking victims within the entire nation.

The mentioned resolution, House Resolution 180, which would effectively declare pornography as a public health hazard is currently backed by 19 members of the Ohio House of representatives. However, as of now, there has been no further action taken on the bill. If House Resolution 180 were to pass, Ohio would follow as the 16th state to labeling pornography as a public health crisis.

Although nothing has been done as of yet, these actions taken by the clergy seems to be an effective measure in influencing public policy. As seen in Buckeye State, a group of 100 pastors sent a letter to the Ohio State Board of Education, protesting the practice of Yoga as part of public school curriculum. Stating that yoga is a form of Eastern religion, the pastors argued that it violated the First Amendment. As a result, some school districts agreed and kept yoga out of their classrooms.