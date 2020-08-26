On Friday, President Donald Trump's brother, Robert Trump's funeral service was held at the White House.

The members who attended including Trump's family and his children added up to approximately 150 guests as the New York Times reported. It is reported that the last White House funeral service was with the former President, Kennedy after his assassination in 1963. With respect and honor, Trump's Vice President, Mike Pence, and Rudy Guiliani, the former mayor of New York also attended the funeral service.

President Donald Trump shared his love with Robert throughout Twitter, "Robert, I Love You. Rest In Peace!"

Rep. Pete King also shares his invitation on Twitter, "Rosemary and I are in Washington, DC for Robert Trump's funeral this afternoon at the White House. Robert was a truly great guy. We were proud to call him and Ann Marie our friends. Grateful and honored to be invited to the funeral."

ABC News reported the casket was loaded into a hearse before it was transported to New York. Unfortunately, the funeral service footage was not available to anyone due to White House privacy.

"He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever."