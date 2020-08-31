Two deadly explosions killed at least 23 and injured 75 injuries on August 24 in the island town of Jolo, the capital of the Sulu province in the Philippines.

The explosions occurred near the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel where 23 people were killed on January 29, 2019.

The first bomb which is investigated to have been attached to a motorcycle which was parked near two army trucks exploded near Plaza Rizal Park in front of a grocery store. Most of the victims of the first bomb were children.

Two hours later, a female suicide bomber made the second explosion.

"A female suicide bomber detonated herself as a soldier stopped her from entering the cordoned area," Lt-Col Ronaldo Mateo, an army spokesperson shared.

A third unexpected bomb was reportedly found in a public market and it is currently believed that more bombs are secretly planted around the area.

Eight members of the security forces and six civilians were killed while 27 security personnel and 48 civilians were wounded, reportedly.

Philippine military officials believe Muslim extremists are behind the attacks by allying with ISIS although no group has claimed responsibility yet.

The island town of Jolo is one of a chain of mainly Muslim islands in the southwest of the majority-Roman Catholic country. Jolo is known as a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf extremist group which has affiliations to ISIS. The Abu Sayyaf extremist group is blacklisted by the U.S. and the Philippines as a terrorist group.