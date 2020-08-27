On Monday, United States President Donald Trump has been formally nominated for a second term in the White House by the Republican Party and has accepted renomination at the in-person Republican National Convention (RNC) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In contrast to Democrats taking precautions during the novel coronavirus pandemic by utilizing a virtual roll call to nominate Joe Biden, Republicans took a more traditional approach by holding an in-person event with 336 delegates gathered in a convention center.

"We fish, we hunt, and we have at least five guns in every home," said Montana Republican Party Chairman Don Kaltschmidt. "We love the second amendment and we love Donald Trump."

When Trump made a surprise visit to the convention, supporters in the crowd chanted, "Four more years, four more years!" Hearing the chants Trump commented, "If you want to really drive them crazy, say 12 more years."

President Trump went on to criticize the Democratic Party for supporting mail-in ballots that people "didn't ask for" and claims that it is "not fair, not right, and not going to be possible to tabulate." Trump proceeded to warn people to "be very careful" and "watch."

"I guarantee on November 4, it'll all open up. President Trump claimed that on election day everything will open up from the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns.

"You know these Democrat governors--they love to shut down until after the election is over because they want to make our numbers look as bad as possible for the economy. But out numbers are looking so good," Trump said.

Vice President Mike Pence said, "I think we all know the economy is on the ballot. Law and order is on the ballot. Our most cherished ideals of freedom and free markets are on the ballot. We're going to make America great again, again."