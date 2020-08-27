Jerry Falwell Jr. has formally resigned as the President of Liberty University after he and his wife were involved in a sex scandal. This occurred just weeks after Falwell Jr. had come under fire and been placed on an indefinite leave of absence after posting a photo with his pants unzipped on Instagram.

The sex scandal accusation comes from Giancarlo Granda, a 29 year old who said that Becki Falwell had approached him at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami while he was a pool boy. Allegedly, the relations began 8 years ago.

More shockingly, Granda also alleged that Falwell Jr. had participated in the affair by watching his wife and Granda engage in sexual intercourse. Falwell Jr. has denied this accusation, although he has admitted that "Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved - it was nonetheless very upsetting to learn about," in a statement to the Washington Examiner. Becki Falwell also denied that her husband watched although she too admitted that the affair had occurred.

When asked to comment, Falwell Jr. stressed that he had never been called to be a preacher, but instead was focused on growing Liberty U into an "evangelical version of Notre Dame" by using his business and legal acumen.

A statement put out by Liberty University confirmed the many rumors of Falwell Jr.'s resignation: "The Executive Committee met this morning and voted to accept all the resignations immediately and recommend ratification to the full Board. Later this morning, the full Board gathered via conference call and unanimously voted to affirm the decision of the Executive Committee."

Acting Board Chairman Allen McFarland stated that board members had exemplified "the unity of Christ" in their handling of the scandal.