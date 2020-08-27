Tim Tebow supports Anti-Human Trafficking for the very first time on his 33rd birthday. Over the years, Tim Tebow states it has been a mission about which he has been extremely passionate. As a team, he expects support and unity across the world for the worldwide fight against human trafficking.

"The problem is also right in our backyards. The United States is the largest consumer of this horrific industry."

Apart of his efforts, Tebow created a GoFundMe as his set goal is to raise $750,000. Tebow left a message to supporters.

https://www.timtebowfoundation.org/anti-human-trafficking https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/rescuethemnow

"As some of you may know, I am turning 33 here pretty soon. A couple of years ago, we started something fun. In honor of my birthday, I decided to ask for help infringing on life-changing surgeries to children in the Philippines. Your support of my birthdays in previous years has been overwhelmingly humbling."

Tim Tebow

"This year, on my 33rd birthday, nothing would mean more to me than for you to consider joining us in the fight against Human Trafficking. We have a big mission ahead of us and some might even say that the problem is too big. Too difficult. Too overwhelming."

"I know through God's blessings and your support, we can reach or even surpass our goal! When the TTF family rallies together around the burdens the Lord sets on our hearts, the impossible becomes POSSIBLE!"

"There is an eternal celebration taking place."